MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a beige Toyota Camry on Desiard Street. The vehicle, which possessed Louisiana tags, failed to use a right turn signal when proceeding to South 26th Street.

When the vehicle turned onto South 26th Street, the driver crossed over the visibly marked double yellow lines. At this time, deputies activated their emergency lights on their vehicle to conduct a traffic stop.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Despite the emergency lights being activated, the driver failed to stop. Then, with the emergency lights still on, deputies turned on their audible sirens. Again, the driver failed to come to a complete stop and began to speed up.

On Renwick Street, the driver traveled crossed over the center in the opposite lane. The car then traveled off-road to the left and turned left onto South 26th Street.

The car continuously traveled at a high speed and ran through three different stop signs. Eventually, the car came to a halt near South 22nd Street.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Oterrious Thomas, exited the vehicle at the stop and fled from the scene on foot. Although authorities commanded Thomas to stop, he continued to flee.

Shortly after Thomas’s attempt to flee, he was apprehended by authorities and advised of his Miranda Warnings along with the reason why he was stopped. Authorities did a search of the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies uncovered one gram of suspected marijuana in a clear plastic bag and less than a gram of losse marijuana on the floor board under the driver’s seat. On the ground underneath the driver’s door was a partial marijuana cigarette.

Further investigation through a computer check revealed that Thomas had an arrest warrant for eight different counts. Thomas was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Turning Movements and Required Signals

Flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer

Resisting an Officer

Failure to Appear

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule I – Marijuana

The current bond for Thomas is set at $67,600.