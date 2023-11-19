All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (11/17/2023): On October 28, 2023, at 1:28 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred on Wendell Drive. Approximately three off-duty officers of the Monroe Police Department were working detail at the Burg Jones Lane Housing Complex when the shooting occurred and they promptly responded to the incident.

According to court documents, officers contacted the victim and were advised about the incident and they later obtained video surveillance footage. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim arrived at a residence on Wendell Drive and was trying to awaken their children’s mother who lived at the residence.

While the victim knocked on the front door, back door, and back window of the home, the victim was unable to awaken their children’s mother. According to documents, a silver Ford F-150 arrived at the scene and a male subject wearing dark shorts and a yellow shirt exited the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly possessed a handgun and made contact with the victim between two buildings. The suspect and the victim then engaged in a discussion, and the suspect allegedly raised his firearm towards the victim’s head.

The victim then ran away and the suspect allegedly fired between 5 to 6 shots at the victim. According to reports, the victim was not injured in the shooting. Officers were able to identify the suspect as Thomas J. Little.

On November 16, 2023, Little was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Photo courtesy of the Monroe Police Department

If you know the whereabouts of Little, contact authorities at 318-329-2600.

