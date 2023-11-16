MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been sentenced to serve 15 years of hard labor in prison for the homicide of Gary L. Jackson.

On August 4, 2017, around 1:39 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Valero Gas Station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers learned that Billy Ray Jackson Sr. and Gary were involved in an argument that became physical.

According to court documents, Billy stabbed Gary in his upper left torso area with a large knife. As a result of the stabbing, Gary was pronounced deceased. Detectives were able to identify Billy as the suspect after reviewing video surveillance and speaking with witnesses at the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Billy and he was detained on August 6, 2017, and charged with Second-Degree Murder. After Billy’s trial date was reset several times from 2018 to 2022, he pleaded guilty to Manslaughter on August 2, 2023, in the Fourth District Court.

On November 15, 2023, Billy was sentenced to prison for Manslaughter. Officials of the Fourth District Attroney’s Office confirmed that Billy will be credited for time served.

