MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 59-year-old Darryl Andrea Williams was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for Drug Trafficking.

Agents with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration determined that between October 2018 and March 2020, Williams conspired with others to distribute at least 150 grams but no less than 500 grams of methamphetamine. According to the investigation, Williams was part of an organization that arranged for methamphetamine to be sent to the Monroe area via couriers, sending approximately 1-1.5 kilos of methamphetamine at a time.

Once in Monroe, Williams would then pick up the narcotics from the couriers and take it to one of his co-conspirators who would break it up and then give it to Williams with instructions on where to deliver it.

Agents were able to get approval for a wiretap on Williams’ phone and intercepted numerous phone calls where Williams discussed the sale and purchase of the narcotics.