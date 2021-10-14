Monroe man jailed for multiple drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 14, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to 900 block of Bethune Street in reference to the sale or use of illegal narcotics. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with 47-year-old Terrance Dwane Smith.

Once deputies entered the residence, Smith granted deputies verbal consent to search the residence for illegal items. According to deputies, they found one large crack cocaine cookie, two digital scales, and 3.6 grams of crack cocaine.

Smith accepted ownership of the narcotics and digital scales. He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernal and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.