Content Warning: The following article contains content surrounding sexual abuse. Viewer discretion is advised.

Dangelo Marquez Burgess

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 30, 2022, Monroe Police conducted a welfare check on an individual who advised officers that on May 28, 2022, 31-year-old Dangelo Marquez Burgess took their cell phone and prevented them from leaving their residence on the 4000 block of Gaston Street, blocking their car in the driveway with another vehicle. According to the victim, Burgess allegedly damaged the front and driver’s side windows of the victim’s vehicle with multiple rocks.

Burgess then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and began hitting them, causing the victim to break their hand during the altercation. Burgess then dragged the victim inside of the residence.

According to the victim, Burgess then forced them to have sex with him. The next day, on May 29, 2022, Burgess allegedly forced the victim to have sex with him again. The victim attempted to push Burgess; however, he overpowered the victim by placing his hands around the victim’s throat and squeezing their neck.

According to police, Burgess prevented the victim from leaving by taking away the victim’s cell phone and car keys. Officers observed multiple bruises on the victim’s arms and neck and noticed the victim’s right hand was swollen.

Burgess was in a relationship with the victim for over a year and he began living with the victim in November of 2021. On May 30, 2022, Burgess was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with the following offenses:

Second Degree Rape

First Degree Rape

False Imprisonment

Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation

Domestic Abuse Battery

Two counts of Simple Criminal Damage to Property