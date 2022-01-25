MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 24, 2022, Monroe Police came in contact with 20-year-old Ricky Lee Rogers Jr. in the parking lot of the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. Rogers was detained and gave officers verbal consent to search his 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis.

According to officers, they discovered a stolen Springfield XDS 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat. Rogers then admitted that the handgun belonged to him and that he was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

Officers discovered that Rogers was a person of interest in a homicide case that occurred a week prior to this incident. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Violation of Protective Order and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.