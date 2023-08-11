MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been found guilty of Attempted Second-Degree Murder after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a crowbar in 2019.

On December 14, 2019, at 6:19 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to the Aurora Trailer Park on Desiard Street in reference to a female victim being assaulted with a crowbar. Upon arrival, authorities learned that the female victim was exiting her residence, and her ex-boyfriend, Anthony L. Willis, approached the victim from behind and began striking her repeatedly with a crowbar to the back of her head, back, and lower extremities.

According to court documents, Willis then walked away from the victim and the victim managed to stand up and struggled to walk to a neighbor’s home. Witnesses informed officers that the victim eventually fell near her vehicle and Willis attacked the victim again.

During the attack, the victim managed to activate her vehicle horn in an attempt to scare Willis away from the scene. Willis fled the scene and the victim was found with swelling in her head and face.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Willis. Multiple days later, Willis was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery.

In June 2020, Willis plead not guilty to the charges, and a trial date was set. After a few days of trial, the juror reached a verdict on August 3, 2023, at 3:19 PM.

Willis was found guilty of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, Willis is scheduled to be sentenced on October 31, 2023.

