MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After receiving information from a cooperating witness for the past six months that 32-year-old Dionsio “Drew” Givens was selling narcotics from a residence on the 1800 block of Bonner Drive, Monroe Police obtained an arrest warrant on Givens for Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Officers also obtained a search warrant for Givens’ residence.

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, officers received information from the cooperating witness that Givens was in possession of a large amount of narcotics. Officers then conducted surveillance on Givens’ residence and observed Givens exiting the home and placing a large white plastic bag in the front passenger seat of a white Chevrolet Impala.

According to officers, they made contact with Givens, advised him his Miranda Rights, and placed him into custody. Once officers approached Givens’ vehicle, they smelled a strong marijuana odor inside of his car.

Officers then searched his vehicle and discovered the following items:

A wrapped bag containing Tylenol 3 with codeine pills

Multiple individually wrapped bags of marijuana

A large zip lock bag containing approximately 1,000 Ecstasy pills

Black digital scale

A loaded Ruger .22 revolver

A small bag containing 50 Ecstasy pills

All of the items were located in the plastic bag that officers observed Givens placing inside of the vehicle during their surveillance. They also located a bottle containing promethazine.

Officers then search Givens’ residence and found several torn plastic bags, two empty bottles of promethazine, and a digital scale covered with marijuana residue.

Givens was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, three counts of Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery.

His bond was set at $72,000.