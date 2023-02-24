FILE: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man is in jail after allegedly soliciting a female delivery driver for sex while at a local Target shopping center.

On February 9, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to the Target shopping center on the 4000 block of Pecanland Mall Drive due to a male subject allegedly soliciting drugs in exchange for sex. Upon arrival, police learned that 52-year-old Jeffery D. Scott spoke to a female delivery driver and allegedly offered drugs to get her to have sex with him.

Police made contact with Scott and noticed he was holding items in his left hand. According to authorities, crack cocaine was found in his hand and he was then placed in handcuffs.

While being placed under arrest, Scott allegedly offered to pay officers to not transport him to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Soliciting for Prostitution, Public Bribery, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.