OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 31, 2023, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department to a reported residential fire in the 100 block of Davison Drive in Monroe around 11:50 PM.

When the fire was extinguished, four deceased victims were located in the burned residence, the victims of a homicide.

Further investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators has led to the arrest of Michael J. Cooper. Cooper has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and is facing charges of four counts of First-Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Arson, and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

All four victims will be sent for an autopsy, and the investigation remains ongoing. At this time, the identities of the victims are not being released.

Investigators with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation.