All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been placed behind bars for harassing individuals at the St. Francis Medical Center.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the St. Francis Medical Center on Jackson Street due to a disturbance. According to deputies, they were informed that 48-year-old Marlon Busha Stringer was at the medical center for over six hours without checking in to be seen by the medical staff.

Stringer began upsetting individuals at the hospital due to him allegedly following them to their vehicles, asking for various items. Officials then asked Stringer to leave and he was told to not return to the premises unless it was for medical attention.

Less than ten minutes later, Stringer allegedly returned to the hospital without a medical emergency. Deputies made contact with Stringer and placed him under arrest.

He was charged with Criminal Trespass.