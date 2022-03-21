MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Pointe Avenue in reference to a prowler. Upon arrival, officers observed a Black male riding a bicycle towards Wilson Street.

Bennie Ray Ford, Jr.

According to officers, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the individual continued traveling north. The individual then crashed into a ditch and ran a short distance before being apprehended by officers.

Officers identified the person as 39-year-old Bennie Ray Ford Jr. Officers placed Ford in handcuffs and searched him. During their search, officers found the following items:

  • Two baggies containing approximately 26 grams of suspected marijuana
  • A baggie containing approximately 50 ecstasy tablets
  • A baggie containing methamphetamine
  • A bottle containing approximately 20 pieces of crack cocaine

Ford was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Driving on Right Side of Road, and Procedure on Approach of an Authorized Emergency Vehicle.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.