Monroe man arrested after police spot digital scales on the trunk of his car

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested on drug charges after police officers spotted the man driving with a digital scale sitting on the trunk of his vehicle.

According to arrest reports, a Monroe Police Department HEAT unit was patrolling around Kingsway Apartments due to recent criminal activity. As the MPD officers were pulling into the apartment complex, they noticed a vehicle leaving the parking lot. When that vehicle passed by, one of the officers noticed a black digital scale sitting on the trunk of the vehicle.

The officers turned around and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. As the vehicle came to a stop, an unidentified passenger stepped out and grabbed the digital scale off the back of the trunk. While talking with the driver and passenger, officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle. Both were placed in handcuffs at this point.

According to police, the driver, 23-year-old Zarcharius Marks, was found to be in possession of a Taurus 9mm. Police also found 20.1 grams of marijuana and cash consistent with street level sales of narcotics.

Marks later stated to police that the gun and the marijuana were his. Marks was arrested and then booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Illegal Carrying Weapon

Distribution/Possession with Intent to Manufacture CDS I

Prohibited Acts Schedule V (Warrant)