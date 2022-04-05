Traveon Johnson

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to Wossman High School on the 1600 block Arizona Avenue in reference to an investigation of a Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile complaint. Upon arrival, the 14-year-old victim advised officers that her and 18-year-old Traveon L. Johnson had consensual sex in the stairwell at the school.

According to officers, they observed video surveillance footage showing the victim and Johnson entering the stariwell area and then exiting minutes later. Johnson was advised of his Miranda Rights and admitted to having consensual sex with the 14-year-old victim.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.