Monroe man arrested after committing oral sexual battery on his daughter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 21, 2021, at approximately 11:12 PM, a 9-year-old girl texted her mother that her father, 55-year-old Brian Vascus Nelson, licked her vagina and was massaging her legs. After Nelson was taken into custody by Monroe Police, he refused to make a statement or voluntarily provide a DNA reference sample.

According to Monroe Police, Nelson sent text messages to his wife that stated “I just wished that you never overreacted to this and just talked to me.” Nelson was arrested for Oral Sexual Battery and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.