Monroe man arrested after allegedly shooting at residence

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 2300 block of Grammont Street in reference to a damaged property complaint. Upon arrival, the victim advised that 42-year-old Willie Bernard Roberson damaged their property.

The victim also mentioned that Roberson was agitated and walked in to the roadway in front of their residence and pulled out a black handgun. According to the victim, Roberson allegedly began shooting at their residence.

The residence was hit two times during the incident, causing damage to the front exterior window and to an air conditioning unit. Officers then made contact with Roberson on the 100 block of South 22nd Street.

Roberson was placed under arrest and advised he has not left his residence all night. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Illegal Use of Weapons

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies