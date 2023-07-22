All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 20, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched to a scene due to an Armed Robbery complaint. Police were advised that the suspect allegedly robbed the victim at gunpoint near the corner of Sandifier and Lee Avenue.
According to police, the suspect stole the victim’s bank card, food card, and bicycle, and was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie. Officers located the suspect on Gordon Avenue and he was identified as 18-year-old Ladarreon R. Kerry.
Kerry went on to deny robbing anyone and denied that he possessed a firearm. According to Monroe Police, they located the victim’s food card while searching Kerry.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery
