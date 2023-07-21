All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM, detectives of the Monroe Police Department initiated an investigation due to a juvenile complaint at a residence on Rogers Street. Detectives were advised that a 15-year-old female juvenile contacted Monroe Police and mentioned that she was in Monroe, La. from Ruston, La. and her family did not know her whereabouts.

According to court documents, the juvenile reported that she could not make contact with her family. When authorities arrived at the residence, the juvenile told police that she desired to go to her home in Ruston. While officers were at the scene, the juvenile received a message and a voice call via Facebook from a male subject who was identified as 32-year-old Devon Deshun Hall.

Police made contact with Hall and he allegedly told authorities that he paid an Uber to transport the juvenile from Ruston to Monroe. According to Hall, he gave the juvenile approximately $30 to get back home that day and asked officers if they could return the juvenile to her residence.

A detective was dispatched to further investigate the situation and Hall was read his Miranda Rights. Hall went on to admit that he approached the juvenile victim via Facebook Messenger in 2022 and developed a romantic relationship with the juvenile victim.

On July 11, 2023, Hall paid for an Uber to transport the juvenile victim from Ruston to Monroe for her to stay with him overnight. During the stay, Hall allegedly had sexual stimulation with the juvenile victim by using “sex toys” and his hands.

Hall also allegedly admitted that he used the victim’s hands to sexually stimulate him too. According to court documents, Hall admitted to asking the victim for sexually explicit videos and/or pictures of herself via Facebook Messenger.

Hall was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor. His bond was set at $50,000.

As of July 15, 2023, Hall has been released from the Ouachita Correctional Center after posting a bond.

