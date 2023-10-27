All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 19, 2023, law enforcement agents conducted an undercover operation within Ouachita Parish, targeting suspects who seek to engage in sexual acts with children. During the operation, agents were operating in an undercover capacity on an online social media platform.

According to court documents, authorities identified a social media user as 35-year-old Marterrius T. Green and he allegedly contacted an undercover agent on the social media platform. The undercover agent identified himself as a 14-year-old male.

During the conversation, Green allegedly told the undercover agent to keep the conversation private and that he wished to perform sexual acts with the undercover agent. According to authorities, Green allegedly attempted to arrange a meeting with the undercover agent who he believed to be a 14-year-old male.

On October 26, 2023, Green was arrested for Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor. His bond was set at $8,500.

