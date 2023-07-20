All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a male and female standing outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Charles Johnson Park in Monroe, La. Deputies then made contact with the subjects to inform them that the park was closed for the day.

According to authorities, they identified the male subject as 50-year-old William Williams and observed him reaching toward the front left pocket of his pants. Williams was then patted down for weapons by deputies and allegedly gained consent to search his pockets.

During the search, deputies located a cigar package that contained over 20 Ecstasy pills and cocaine. According to deputies, Williams advised that he picked up the cigar package prior to being approached by authorities.

Williams was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

