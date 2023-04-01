All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to a residence due to a sex crime investigation. Upon arrival, officials were advised by the complainant that her 15-year-old granddaughter was pregnant and she believed the father of the child was 22-year-old Javeon Banks.

According to the affidavit, officers were advised that the victim allegedly had sex with Banks at her grandparent’s home. Officials went on to make contact with Banks at his residence and he allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim. He also allegedly advised officials that he is assumed to be the father of the unborn child.

Banks was arrested and charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. His bond was set at $25,000.