All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 8, 2022, at 3:15 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on Dunn Drive. Upon arrival, authorities located the victim and discovered that he was shot in his torso.

After the victim was transported to a local hospital, he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. According to the affidavit, police went on to make contact with Kenterrius Lewis, who mentioned that he drove to the location of the crime scene prior to the shooting to urinate. He also allegedly advised authorities that he heard a gunshot and discovered that the victim was shot.

According to Lewis, he observed a black vehicle in the area; however, he could not give authorities information about what occurred and was allegedly vague with his answers.

Detectives went on to identify Damion Henderson as the suspect of the shooting and he was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. According to police, Henderson advised that he was told to meet Lewis on Dunn Drive to purchase marijuana from him.

Once Henderson arrived to meet Lewis, Lewis allegedly approached Henderson’s vehicle and the deceased victim allegedly approached the vehicle, grabbing the door handle to enter the car. Henderson then allegedly grabbed his firearm and allegedly pointed the gun toward the victim.

According to police, they were advised Henderson was allegedly struck in the back of the head by Lewis’s firearm and heard a gunshot. Henderson believed that Lewis assaulted him with a handgun and he was unsure if he shot his firearm or if the victim shot a firearm.

After checking himself for gunshot wounds, Henderson immediately left the scene in his vehicle. Detectives obtained text messages from Henderson’s cell phone and located messages of him speaking with someone who told him that “Ken” had what he needed, and to come to Monroe.

According to police, the text messages was a conversation about a large purchase of marijuana. Police learned that a fourth male subject was at the scene in Lewis’ vehicle during the incident. After making contact with the fourth male subject, they were informed that Lewis allegedly pistol-whipped Henderson and that the deceased victim allegedly began beating on the passenger door of Henderson’s vehicle.

According to detectives, the fourth male subject also mentioned that the deceased victim had shown him a picture of Henderson several days prior to the shooting and allegedly stated, “We are going to get him.”

Detectives were informed that the fourth male subject believed that Lewis set up Henderson to commit a robbery. Authorities went on to obtain an arrest warrant for Lewis for Aggravated Battery and Attempted Armed Robbery.

On Friday, March 24, 2023, Lewis was taken into custody. His bond was set at $90,000.