All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2011 Hyundai Sonata for a violation on Pecan Street. As officers made contact with the driver, Thaddeus Jackson, a strong odor of marijuana was detected.

Thaddeus and 50-year-old Clarence Jackson were asked to exit the vehicle and officers searched the car, finding the following objects:

13 Pounds of Marijuana

1.5 Pounds of THC wax

32 Grams of Psilocybn Mushrooms

According to the affidavit, Thaddeus allegedly admitted to possessing the narcotics and selling marijuana. Police searched Clarence and found a small bag of marijuana. Officers also found crack cocaine in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The duo was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Thaddeus was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Clarence was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

