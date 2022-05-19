MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, around 11 AM, Monroe Police was dispatched to Origin Bank located on the 1800 block of Hudson Lane. Upon arrival, officers learned that 26-year-old Diana Anoulack entered the bank and attempted to cash a $6,810 business check made out to her.

Diana Anoulack

According to a bank teller, the bank performed a system check and discovered the check was a forgery. Anoulack immediately exited the bank in a hurry, left behind her identification, and entered a vehicle parked across the street from the bank.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle on the 2300 block of Forsythe Avenue and made contact with Anoulack. She advised authorities that she attempted to cash the check.

Anoulack also mentioned that her boyfriend attempted to cash a $6,421 check at the Origin Bank located on the 2400 block of Forsythe Avenue. According to officers, both incidents took place at 11 AM.

Anoulack was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Forgery and Criminal Conspiracy.