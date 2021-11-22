Monroe couple arrested for stealing a purse and possession of marijuana and meth

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 20, 2021, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Drive at a local hotel in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 48-year-old Chatta Marie Brescher.

Brescher admitted to taking a purse off the cleaning cart at the hotel and giving it to 60-year-old Maurice Rena Edwards who placed it under the hood of a black vehicle. According to Brescher, Edwards gave her the tools to break into the washing machines at the hotel.

Edwards admitted to taking the purse and placing it under the hood of the vehicle. The two were placed under arrest.

After officers transported the two to the Ouachita Correctional Center, officers discovered a white powdery substance coming out of Brescher’s hands and it was scattered in the backseat of the patrol unit. Officers questioned her about the substance and she mentioned that it belonged to the theft victim at the hotel. Officers discovered that it was methamphetamine.

While Brescher was in the correctional center, a deputy located a small marijuana blunt in the front left pocket of her shirt. Also, deputies found methamphetamine under her left foot and under her clothing during a strip search.

Edwards was charged with Theft, Criminal Damage to Coin-Operated Devices, and Criminal Conspiracy. Bescher was charged with the following offenses:

Theft

Criminal Damage to Coin-Operated Devices

Criminal Conspiracy

Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions

Two counts Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Obstruction of Justice