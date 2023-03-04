All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has placed a Rayville man behind bars for allegedly stealing over $30,000 from his employer.

On Monday, February 13, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department made contact with the owner of a local business and the owner advised that 32-year-old Rontricus D. Coleman, a delivery driver for the owner’s company, allegedly stole over $30,000 from his business since October 2022. According to the owner, Coleman allegedly went to truck stops and mishandled the company’s fuel card.

NBC 10 learned that the amount used on the card was more than the amount that the truck needed for fuel, forcing the owner to have concerns. Once authorities made contact with Coleman, he denied everything that the owner said.

He was placed under arrest and charged with Felony Theft.