NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left a woman dead Monday, July 3.

According to officials with the NOPD, at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting near the corner of North Rocheblave and New Orleans streets, where they found a 33-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by EMS where she later died from her injuries.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s identity and cause of death after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-7867.

