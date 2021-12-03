Moments after man shot in leg, NOPD arrests suspect in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Shortly after an early morning shooting in the French Quarter, NOPD arrested the man accused of pulling the trigger.
Just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, December 3, NOPD officers were patrolling Bourbon Street when they saw a large group of people running out of a business in the 500 block. Police quickly learned a man had been shot in the leg.
An investigation revealed led police to identify 40-year-old Chez Everette as a suspect in the incident. He was arrested at the scene.
Upon searching him, officers learned Everette was carrying a handgun, marijuana, Ecstasy pills, and an unknown narcotic substance.
Everette was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on the following charges:
- Aggravated battery by shooting
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics
- Illegal discharge of a firearm while in commission of a violent crime
- Possession of a firearm on the premises of an ABO
NOPD continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information should contact the police department or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.