Moments after man shot in leg, NOPD arrests suspect in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Shortly after an early morning shooting in the French Quarter, NOPD arrested the man accused of pulling the trigger.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, December 3, NOPD officers were patrolling Bourbon Street when they saw a large group of people running out of a business in the 500 block. Police quickly learned a man had been shot in the leg.

An investigation revealed led police to identify 40-year-old Chez Everette as a suspect in the incident. He was arrested at the scene.

Chez Everette (Photo courtesy: NOPD)

Upon searching him, officers learned Everette was carrying a handgun, marijuana, Ecstasy pills, and an unknown narcotic substance.

Everette was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on the following charges:

Aggravated battery by shooting

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics

Illegal discharge of a firearm while in commission of a violent crime

Possession of a firearm on the premises of an ABO

NOPD continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information should contact the police department or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.