JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police report a Missouri construction worker was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a highway in Jefferson Parish on Sunday, Sept. 9.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 90B upper level near McArthur Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

They said a preliminary investigation indicates that the left and center westbound lanes of U.S. 90B upper level were closed for construction while an SUV was driving west.

While the SUV was driving, a construction worker, identified by LSP as 36-year-old David Allen Smith, was reportedly walking near the shoulder of the road, outside the lane closure.

LSP officials said the SUV then struck Smith. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the SUV allegedly continued driving after the crash.

LSP officials said troopers found a Dodge Journey abandoned on U.S. 90B upper level near Ames Boulevard.

Through an investigation, LSP officials determined the Dodge was the car involved in the crash. They identified 24-year-old Isaiah Mayes as the driver.

Troopers said they located Mayes at a home nearby.

LSP officials said Mayes allegedly showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and faces charges of vehicular homicide, hit and run involving a fatality, reckless operation and other traffic-related charges.

