Mississippi woman killed in Chipley hit-and-run

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mississippi woman was killed and two others were seriously injured in a wreck involving a semi-truck.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the truck then kept going.

It happened at about 10 a.m. Friday on I-10 near mile marker 1-25. Troopers said that according to witnesses a semi changed lanes and moved into the path of an SUV.

In an effort to avoid the semi the SUV went off the road and into the grassy median and collided with a bridge pillar under the overpass. Anyone with information about this crash or the whereabouts of the semi-truck is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP.