Mississippi murder suspect arrested in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A Mississippi murder suspect is now in custody after hiding in a New Orleans hotel.

Sources identified the suspect as 38-year-old Anthony Hunt.

Hunt barricaded himself in the New Orleans Midtown Hotel on Tulane Avenue near Carrollton.

The U.S. Marshals Office New Orleans Task Force said officers arrived at the hotel around 10 a.m. For more than five hours, Hunt refused to come out and the Marshals Office said he was threatening to harm himself. Investigators believe a gunshot came from HUNT’s third floor hotel room, but he later surrendered without further incident.

WGNO’s camera was rolling as Hunt was escorted out of the hotel by U.S. Marshals and the NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad.

Hunt is accused of murdering Devonte Carson in Moss Point, Mississippi on May 27. Hunt is also wanted on a warrant out of Alabama for federal supervised released violations based on a prior federal narcotics conviction.

Two fire arms were seized from Hunt’s hotel room after he was arrested.

The hotel owner told WGNO that Hunt’s family was brought in to try to convince him to come out. Nearly two hours later, Hunt surrendered peacefully and no one was injured.

Eastern District of Louisiana U.S. Marshal Scott Illing said, “The teamwork between the Moss Point Police Department and the USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force with further investigative work carried out in New Orleans by the New Orleans Police Department, LA State Police, ATF, and our office led to the successful arrest of HUNT with no injuries to either him or law enforcement personnel”