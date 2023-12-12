HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A Mississippi man pled guilty to driving to Hammond in an attempt to engage in sexual acts with who he believed to be a woman and her 14-year-old daughter.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, 38-year-old Eric Scott Alford, of Clinton, Mississippi, pled guilty to interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Court documents state that on July 26, Alford spoke with an undercover law enforcement agent on a messaging app who was pretending to be a woman with a 14-year-old daughter.

Alford was accused of expressing his desire to engage in sexual acts with both the woman and her daughter, individually and together. Additionally, he was accused of messaging individually with who he believed was the woman’s daughter. He had described the sexual acts he wanted to perform on and with the child.

Then, on Aug. 2, Alford messaged that he was driving to Hammond to engage in sex acts with the woman and her daughter.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Alford could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison followed by a potential lifetime of supervised release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts