According to researchers, deer strikes spiked in late October and early November in nearly all the states studied. (Getty Images)

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Mississippi man pled guilty to wildlife violations in St. Tammany Parish.

Cody Powe, 23, was accused of taking more than the daily and seasonal limit of deer and failing to tag and validate the harvest.

According to court documents, the guilty plea originates from a case with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during the 2022-2023 deer hunting season.

An investigation revealed Powe harvested two antlerless deer on November 24, an antlerless deer on November 19, and an antlered deer on December 20, all from the Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge.

The rules for the area state a hunter can only harvest one antlered and one antlerless deer per day. Also, for that part of the state, a hunter is only allowed to harvest three deer per season and is not to exceed two antlered or two antlerless deer.

Powe is now required to pay a total of $8,248 in fines plus court costs.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.