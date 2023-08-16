JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Mississippi man was found guilty of killing a Mississippi woman while robbing her during a Facebook Marketplace sale on the West Bank in 2022.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. said 21-year-old David Tenner was found guilty as charged of the first-degree murder of 24-year-old Morgan Tyrone on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

On April 10, 2022, Tyrone reportedly traveled to the West Bank from Pascagoula, Mississippi, to buy an iPhone 13 for $300.

He said Tyrone believed she was communicating with a woman about the transaction through Facebook Marketplace.

Connick said Tenner instructed Tyrone to meet him at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Friedrichs Road in Gretna.

At the apartment complex, he said Tenner walked up to Tyrone’s driver’s side window and showed her the phone. Tenner then asked if Tyrone had the money and tool to remove the phone’s SIM card.

Connick said Tenner and Tyrone were hesitant to complete the exchange, causing Tyrone to put the money in her car’s center console after growing doubtful.

Tenner then took out a gun and shot Tyrone, Connick said.

He said Tenner pointed the gun at Tyrone’s partner, who was in the car with her, and demanded the money. He then reached into the car to grab the money and ran away.

Connick said Tyrone’s partner then called 911 and had to flag down a passerby to give the operator their location.

He said Tenner fled to an apartment after the shooting and then went back to Jackson, Mississippi.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office received a tip identifying Tenner as the suspect and providing his location. Tenner was then found and arrested by a U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Jackson on May 17, 2022.

JPSO detectives used phone records to confirm Tenner’s location, including placing him at the scene.

Connick said during an interview with a detective, Tenner confessed to the crime. He said after the detective left, Tenner wrote a statement with a pen and paper saying he shot Tyrone and did so because he thought she “was grabbing something.”

He said Tenner also wrote on the paper that he thought Tyrone was taking his iPhone.

During the trial, jurors were shown a recording of the interview with the detective and the written statement.

In addition to murder, Tenner was found guilty of armed robbery and obstruction of justice for discarding the gun.

Connick said Tenner’s sentencing to a mandatory life sentence in prison is scheduled for Sept. 15.

