NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 2:11 AM, Natchez Police were issued a BOLO alert for a silver Lexus that was involved in an alleged kidnapping. According to witnesses, a female was allegedly forced into the vehicle by a male suspect after whispering to them to call the police.

Cartrell Frye

As officers searched for the vehicle, they spotted the car and initiated a traffic stop. According to authorities, the female passenger/victim mouthed “help me” to officers as they approached the vehicle.

The victim was immediately removed from the vehicle and officers made contact with the driver/suspect and he was identified as 22-year-old Cartrell Frye. Frye was placed under arrest and transported to the Natchez Police Department where he was interviewed about the kidnapping allegations.

Frye was then charged with Kidnapping.

