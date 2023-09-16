All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (09/10/2023): Investigators of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 10, 2023, around 8 PM, Johnny Lagrone Franks Jr. of Biloxi, Miss. was arrested and charged with two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and two counts of Reckless Operation after a victim was struck by a vehicle in Calhoun, La.

On September 10, 2023, at 9:26 AM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff”s Office responded to a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim at the scene who was critically injured. According to deputies, they determined that the victim was struck by a vehicle.

Deputies also observed Franks at the scene. During the investigation, detectives learned that Franks allegedly struck the victim intentionally with his vehicle while the victim was walking in the grassy area along the shoulder of U.S. Highway 80, critically injuring the victim.

According to witnesses, they assisted the victim until the suspect allegedly attempted to hit the witnesses with his vehicle. Detectives learned that Franks allegedly struck a witness’s vehicle.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and he is in critical condition, and receiving treatment for his injuries. His identity will not be released at this time.

