RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, around 9 AM, Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 20 after observing a vehicle driving side to side. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with 32-year-old Curtis Williams of Jackson, Miss. and he allegedly appeared to be nervous and smelled like marijuana.
According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, Williams advised authorities that he smoked marijuana. Authorities observed a handgun in the vehicle and a suspected marijuana cigarette in plain view.
According to reports, troopers searched the vehicle and located a duffle bag in the trunk of the vehicle and it allegedly contained three pounds of marijuana, digital scales, and plastic bags. Williams was booked at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and improper lane use.
His bond was set at $50,000.
