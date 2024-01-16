Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Mississippi man is accused of a home invasion and rape that happened in Covington on Monday, Jan. 15.

Officers with the Covington Police Department said they responded Monday morning to a home on East Magee Street after receiving a call about someone breaking in.

They accused 34-year-old Zachary Lepine of entering the home and committing “several sexually related acts” before being confronted by the homeowner and running away.

After arriving to the scene, Lepine allegedly led officers on a chase before being arrested.

Chief Michael Ferell said it doesn’t appear Lepine knew the victim or had connections to the community.

Lepine faces charges of first-degree rape with a victim under 13 years of age, aggravated burglary, felony theft and simple battery.

Anyone with further information about the crime is asked to call CPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at (985)-867-1200.

