Missing Madison Parish child found safe, suspect arrested for aggravated kidnapping

TALLULAH – On Monday, January 4, 2021, at 3:30 a.m., the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory. Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division (LSP CID/SID), along with the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, immediately began an investigation into the missing child and deployed all available resources.

According to the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, an 11-year-old, from Tallulah, went missing and was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021. LSP began an extensive investigation in an effort to locate the child. During the course of this investigation, it was learned that the child was possibly located in Grant Parish. Officers were able to locate the girl at a residence in Grant Parish.

The suspect, 22-year-old Angel Ramirez, was arrested and booked into the Grant Parish Jail on aggravated kidnapping, as a fugitive from Madison Parish, with a $500,000.00 bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

LSP, along with other law enforcement agencies, would like to take this opportunity to thank our media partners and the general public for sharing this information. This collaborated effort was instrumental in returning the child safely to her family. Our children have a greater potential to be exposed to online threats, especially with our current state of affairs. Years ago, we instructed our children to not talk to strangers. Now, we provide them with devices that give strangers almost unlimited access to them. This is an issue that affects all demographics and cultures. Don’t allow yourself, children, other family members, and friends to fall victim to these types of situations. To help parents and guardians become more engaged in their children’s activities, we would like to mention a few online resources. These sites can provide guidance so that they can better protect our most precious gifts, our youth.