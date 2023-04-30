BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 1-year-old has been taken from his father’s residence by his mother and could be in or around the Baton Rouge area, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Bradley Livers Jr. was reportedly taken by his mother Anya Owens, 18, during a supervised visitation session. The sheriff’s office said she took the boy from his father’s residence on Melanie Lane in Hammond between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, April 24.

Investigators believe Owens may have taken Livers Jr. to Baton Rouge, but their exact location is unknown. The toddler has brown eyes, black hair and a low fade with curls on top.

According to the sheriff’s office, Owens has pending charges for a protective order violation and interference with the custody of the child.

If anyone has information on their location, contact the sheriff’s office at 985-345-6150. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.