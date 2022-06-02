COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— The husband of St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court Melissa Henry has been arrested, officials announced on Thursday.

According to James Hartman, a spokesperson for the parish, John Michael “Mike” Strate was arrested on Thursday morning for a fugitive warrant out of Livingston Parish.

Henry released a statement following her husband’s arrest, saying:

“I will not attempt to litigate the issue in the court of public opinion. Mike’s alleged misconduct as a contractor after the 2016 flood in Livingston Parish is a matter for the legal system to resolve. Although Mike and I have been happily married for 28 years, we keep our business and financial interests separate. If there are political motivations behind this event – as I am standing for re-election next year – I find that most unfortunate and troubling. That Mike was master of ceremonies for a GOP event only last Saturday – an event attended by political personages from Livingston Parish – and was arrested on a years-old Livingston Parish warrant today may be more than coincidental. This matter should have been resolved long ago, possibly in civil court. As he is being held without bond pending action from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, I’m unable to communicate with my husband at this time. I look forward to seeing this matter adjudicated quickly and justly.”

