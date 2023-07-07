NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Mid-City man is fed up with the car thefts in New Orleans, so much in fact that he’s planning to move to Metairie after his car has been broken into three times in four months.

Ross Britz lives on South Scott Street in Mid-City. His 2014 Hyundai has been broken into three times in the last four months.

“The second time the car was broken into, we have footage of the guy ripping apart steering columns, he ripped apart ignition, about $6,000 worth of damage,” Britz said.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect allegedly stealing a package from a neighbor’s porch and then you hear the car being broken into.

“The windows breaks, and that’s when he was ripping out the ignition and the steering column,” he said.

Britz says it took NOPD two months to respond to the first car break-in, and they never got any surveillance.

“We are pretty discouraged. I’ve been living in New Orleans all my life,” he said.

Superintendent Michelle Woodfork with the NOPD addressed car thefts as part of her mid-year report.

“Overall property crimes have increased 21 percent in 2023 compared to 2022,” she said.

She went on to say, “Car thefts of Hyundai’s and Kia’s nationwide issue, that is plaguing police departments all around the country.”

Because of consistent crime for Britz and his family, the answer is sadly simple.

“We are moving forward with our plans to move to Metairie. I know the entire country is dealing with the problems with Hyundai’s and Kia’s being broken into. I just know we have to leave the area where they are targeting our cars,” Britz said.

NOPD officials say violent crime is down 17 percent in 2023, compared to 2022. Non-fatal shootings have decreased by 13 percent, and there’s been a decrease in carjackings and armed robberies, according to the stats. The NOPD has also seen a 22 percent increase in gun confiscation, and firearm arrests.

“Crime reduction remains a priority of mine and for the men and women of the NOPD,” Woodfork said.

NOPD officials say they have invested in technological tools to help with their investigations including drones. 11 of their officers have now completed drone training.

