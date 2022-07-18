LOCKPORT, La. (WGNO) — Three people were arrested in Lafourche Parish after a search of their residence turned up several types of narcotics, according to police. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson announced the arrests.

According to police, Narcotics Agents were conducting an investigation related to illegal drug sales out of one of the suspect’s homes. The three suspects are:

57-year-old Robert Adams

49-year-old Randy Thibodeaux

57-year-old Rebecca Shea

With an arrest warrant in hand for Thibodeaux and a search warrant for Adams’ residence, police proceeded to the 4th Street location on July 14. Inside the home, Agents say they located methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia.

All three arrested individuals were at the residence at the time of the search. They are all also residents of Lockport.

Adams was charged with maintaining a structure for narcotics use and possession of oxycodone, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was released after posting $11,000 bail.

Thibodeaux was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine, and his bail is set at $30,000.

Shea was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000.