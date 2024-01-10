NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport made the Transportation Security Administration’s list of its top 10 best catches of 2023 twice.

According to TSA on X, MSY ranked seventh for a bag of crystal meth that was found inside a container of crab boil in October.

A pound of the drug was found inside a gallon bag, wrapped up in painter’s tape and hidden inside a jar of crab boil. The protective seal had been reglued to the jar.

The passengers were arrested and face federal charges.

Courtesy: TSA Twitter

Courtesy: TSA Twitter

In the list’s fourth spot was a fully loaded firearm with 163 rounds of ammunition that was discovered at MSY.

Check out TSA’s full list of its best 2023 finds on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts