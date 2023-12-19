LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Two people are dead after a drawn-out tragedy that originated with a fatal stabbing of a woman in Loreauville on Sunday, and ended with a man committing suicide in jail on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 200 block of Boutte Road where they found a woman who had been fatally stabbed.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Latanya Hollins, 43, of Metairie.

With assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real-time Crime Unit and the Lafayette Police Department, Albert James III, 51, was located in Lafayette Parish.

James was arrested and charged with second degree murder, failure to register as a sex offender, theft of a motor vehicle and warrants for failure to appear and domestic abuse battery.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, officers in the Iberia Parish Jail found James in need of medical attention and conducted resuscitation measures. He was brought to the hospital where he died, authorities said.

