METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A car crash claimed the life of a Metairie woman on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO), deputies responded to a report of an unoccupied running vehicle, in the parking lot of a business, in the 2100 block of Clearview Pkwy around 10:00 a.m.

At the scene, officers located an unconscious elderly woman underneath the passenger’s side of a vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Through further investigation, deputies learned that the vehicle may not have been engaged in the park position before the victim exited. They also learned that the reverse lights were also found on the car.

The incident remains under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.