Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Metairie woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy reportedly turned herself in to the Kenner Police Department on Monday, Aug. 7.

KPD officials said they began conducting an investigation into allegations of a woman involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy on July 31.

In a preliminary investigation, KPD detectives identified 40-year-old Crystal Coleman as the suspect.

They said Coleman allegedly met with the teen to have sexual relations near the Kenner Lakefront.

Later in the investigation, KPD detectives said Coleman had attempted to destroy possible evidence of the crimes.

KPD officials said Coleman turned herself in Monday and was then arrested.

Coleman faces charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles and obstruction of justice.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts