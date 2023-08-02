A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, New Hampshire, in Nov. 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man was arrested after fires were intentionally set at a Walmart store, a Home Depot store and at two residences on Wednesday, Aug. 2

Kenner police said they responded around 7:30 a.m. to calls of trash can fires outside of two homes near the intersections of Filmore Street and Reverend Richard Wilson Boulevard and Roosevelt Boulevard and Airline Highway.

While on the scene, they received another call about a fire at the Walmart store located at 8912 Veterans Blvd. Upon arrival, officers learned someone set fire to shirts in the men’s department.

Walmart employees were able to put the flames out using fire extinguishers, but the fire caused heavy smoke damage.

Moments later, Kenner police responded to another fire at the Home Depot store next door.

Through surveillance footage, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Samir Hernandez. He was found in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Boulevard and arrested.

During an interview, officers said Hernandez confessed to setting all four fires, but he did not give a motive.

No injuries were reported from the fire, but Walmart posted on Facebook page that the store will be closed until further notice.

“Your local Walmart in Metairie 8912 Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be closed till further notice. The nearby store in Kenner 300 West Esplanade is ready to serve you with your shopping needs. The Pharmacy department will also be closed, please refer to a neighboring Walmart for your RX needs. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. The store team is working diligently to return to normal operations.”

