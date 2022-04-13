NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April, 13, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the sentencing of a man guilty of five counts of drug trafficking and gun charges.

United States District Court Judge Sarah S. Vance presided over the trial resulted in the conviction of Palma Jefferson, Jr.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on April 30, 2019, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives executed a search warrant at Jefferson’s Metairie residence. Detectives received an anonymous tip the previous day that an individual would be transporting multiple kilograms of cocaine from Baton Rouge to Jefferson’s home.

The detectives corroborated the tipster’s information and approached Jefferson outside his home, where he admitted to possessing a large amount of cocaine and a firearm inside his residence.

Detectives then executed a search warrant for the residence. Inside the residence, JPSO detectives

seized the following:

More than 100 grams of heroin

900 grams of cocaine

1,900 grams of methamphetamine

600 grams of marijuana

Detectives also located a Lorcin, model L380, .380 caliber firearm.

In a post-arrest interview, Jefferson claimed ownership of all the seized contraband, including the firearm.

At the conclusion of a three (3) day trial, the jury found Jefferson guilty of the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin

Possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride

Possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana

Possession of a firearm (as a felon)